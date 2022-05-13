Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 336,740 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,197,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 155,573 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 183.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,282. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

