EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

