ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.40.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.41%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

