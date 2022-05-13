Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

