Effect.AI Price Reaches $0.0179 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00117121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.