Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.47. 35,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

