Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of EA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. 44,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,774 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

