Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,239. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

