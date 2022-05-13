Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 295,999 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,543. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

