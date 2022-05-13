Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.43 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

