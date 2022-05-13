Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 406.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.