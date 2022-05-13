Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

DAVA opened at $97.15 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

