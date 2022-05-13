Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP1.91-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP652.0-654.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.75 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

