Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.56. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

