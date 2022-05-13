Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

