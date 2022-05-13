Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.53.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

