Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$609.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

