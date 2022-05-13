Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 170,935 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.