Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “
Separately, Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 621,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
