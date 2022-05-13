Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ENVB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 621,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.