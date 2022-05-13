Epic Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002401 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $66,007.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.84 or 0.99963673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00104214 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,227,092 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

