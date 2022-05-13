ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,883. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24.
About ePlus (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.