ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.39. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,883. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.