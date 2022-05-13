EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 13.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 921,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
