EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 13.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 921,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

