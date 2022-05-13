Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Tops $75.61 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00007754 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $75.61 million and $1.85 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,459.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.92 or 0.06838318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00227939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00714673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00477207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

