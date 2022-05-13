Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Down 68.0% in April

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

