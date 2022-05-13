ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $358,820.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.42 million and $358,820.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00544845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,059.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035811 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.32 or 1.97711949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

