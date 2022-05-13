Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,351 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 7,308,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,800. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.