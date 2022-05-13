Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 191,124 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 23,690,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

