Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.14 and its 200 day moving average is $484.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

