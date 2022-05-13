Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.01 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

