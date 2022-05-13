Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 12,904,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,044,018. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

