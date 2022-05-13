Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $296.03. 3,917,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

