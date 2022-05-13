Eukles Asset Management Purchases 134 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,864. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $211.71.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

