Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,966. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

