Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 553,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,551. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.