Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $335,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.00. 5,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.99. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

