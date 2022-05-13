Everett M. Dobrinski Buys 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,628. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGM. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

