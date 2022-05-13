Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $36,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.34. 1,525,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,775. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

