EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Position Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

