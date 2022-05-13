Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 47,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

