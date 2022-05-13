Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,401. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41.
About Evolution AB (publ) (Get Rating)
