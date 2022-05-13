Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 493,384 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 744,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

