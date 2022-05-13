Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$56.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.95.

EIF stock traded up C$1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.82. 133,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,578. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

