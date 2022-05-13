Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of XCUR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 150,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Exicure by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 1,522.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 872,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 649.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

