Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 487,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,586,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $372.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

