Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 262,254 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 940,646 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,462,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

