Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 13.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 113,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,680,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

