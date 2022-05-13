Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Announces Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

GSM stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 40,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,266. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

