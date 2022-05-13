Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

