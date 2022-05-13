Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 313.9% in April

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the April 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.92. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,945. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
