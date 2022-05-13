Financial Contrast: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) versus BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Western Financial and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 19.13% 12.62% 1.07% BayCom 22.74% 8.80% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.89 $20.61 million $2.34 13.30 BayCom $92.88 million 3.16 $20.69 million $2.02 10.63

BayCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Western Financial. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Western Financial beats BayCom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

